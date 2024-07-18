Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hexcel (
HXL Quick Quote HXL - Free Report) reported $500.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.89 million, representing a surprise of +3.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials: $272.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $253.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials: $96 million compared to the $98.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials: $40 million compared to the $46.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year. Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products: $48.10 million versus $42.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.9% change. Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products: $42.90 million compared to the $42.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Net sales- Engineered products: $91.80 million compared to the $88.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products: $0.80 million versus $2.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net sales- Composite Materials: $408.60 million compared to the $398.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total: $138.90 million compared to the $138.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial- Total: $40.80 million compared to the $47.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year. Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $320.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $299.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%. Operating income- Composite Materials: $74.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.23 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Hexcel here>>>
Shares of Hexcel have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Hexcel (HXL - Free Report) reported $500.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.89 million, representing a surprise of +3.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hexcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hexcel here>>>
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials: $272.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $253.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials: $96 million compared to the $98.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials: $40 million compared to the $46.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products: $48.10 million versus $42.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.9% change.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products: $42.90 million compared to the $42.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Net sales- Engineered products: $91.80 million compared to the $88.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Engineered Products: $0.80 million versus $2.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Net sales- Composite Materials: $408.60 million compared to the $398.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
- Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total: $138.90 million compared to the $138.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Industrial- Total: $40.80 million compared to the $47.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total: $320.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $299.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.
- Operating income- Composite Materials: $74.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.23 million.
Shares of Hexcel have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.