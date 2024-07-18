Back to top

BankUnited (BKU) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.21 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.49 million, representing a surprise of +2.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BankUnited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $33.90 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.05 billion.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $226.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $220.93 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $24.19 million versus $22.56 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest income: $13.22 million versus $7.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Lease financing: $5.64 million versus $9.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $229.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $225.22 million.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $4.91 million compared to the $5.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of BankUnited have returned +24.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

