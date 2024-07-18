We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $4.03 for the same period compares to $3.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70, the EPS surprise was +8.92%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same store sales growth - International stores: 2.1% versus 1% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Store counts - Total U.S. Stores: 6,906 compared to the 6,905 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Store counts - Total: 20,930 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 20,996.
- Store counts - International Stores: 14,024 compared to the 14,091 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores: 6,617 versus 6,615 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores: 289 compared to the 290 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores: 4.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $124.96 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $124.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
- Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $92.26 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Revenues- Supply chain: $659.24 million compared to the $662.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees: $73.70 million versus $74.70 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
- Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $147.58 million compared to the $147.29 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.