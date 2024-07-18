We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2% versus 2.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $170.64 billion compared to the $169.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Book value at period end: $13.09 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.97.
- Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 70.2% versus 71.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Nonperforming assets - Total: $727 million compared to the $614.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Nonperforming loans at period-end: $710 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.81 million.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 14.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.2%.
- Leverage Ratio: 9.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
- Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 12.2% compared to the 11.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $627 million versus $624.47 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Investment banking and debt placement fees: $126 million compared to the $133.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of KeyCorp have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.