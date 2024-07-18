Back to top

KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2% versus 2.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $170.64 billion compared to the $169.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Book value at period end: $13.09 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.97.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 70.2% versus 71.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Nonperforming assets - Total: $727 million compared to the $614.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Nonperforming loans at period-end: $710 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.81 million.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 14.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.2%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 12.2% compared to the 11.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $627 million versus $624.47 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Investment banking and debt placement fees: $126 million compared to the $133.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of KeyCorp have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

