Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Commerce (CBSH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) reported $414.49 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +18.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 66.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets): 3.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Book value per share: $24.48 compared to the $23.60 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average total interest earning assets: $30.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.26 billion.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier I Leverage Ratio: 12.1% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-accrual loans: $19.30 million versus $7.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $152.24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $149.41 million.
  • Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income: $264.58 million compared to the $255.27 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Trust fees: $52.29 million compared to the $50.56 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Bank card transaction fees: $47.48 million compared to the $48.91 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Deposit account charges and other fees: $25.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.02 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Commerce here>>>

Shares of Commerce have returned +15.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise