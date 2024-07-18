Blackstone Inc. (
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) reported $2.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -3.03%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Assets Under Management: $1,076.37 billion versus $1,088.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management: $808.66 billion compared to the $813.34 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity: $200.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.16 billion.
- Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate: $336.1 billion versus $346.68 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income: $16.57 million compared to the $54.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -322.1% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.65 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
- Segment Revenues- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues: $542.89 million compared to the $597.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.8% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $177.07 million compared to the $219.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Realized Performance Revenues: $91.25 million compared to the $47.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +115.5% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Realized Performance Revenues: $381.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +159.4%.
- Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Realized Performance Revenues: $53.47 million compared to the $149.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.3% year over year.
Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.