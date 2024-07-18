Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.67 million, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.46 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.6%.
  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $11.14 billion compared to the $11.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $20.13 million versus $18.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.53 million compared to the $90.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Berkshire Hills here>>>

Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned +26.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise