Novartis (NVS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Novartis (NVS - Free Report) reported $12.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.24 billion, representing a surprise of +5.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- US: $202 million versus $212.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna- US: $230 million compared to the $178.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- US: $30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.18 million.
- Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US: $868 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $770.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total: $523 million compared to the $515.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade- Total: $544 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $559.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
- Revenues- Net sales to third parties: $12.51 billion versus $12.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $360 million compared to the $306.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
- Neuroscience- Kesimpta: $799 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $741.58 million.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali- Total: $717 million compared to the $719.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya- Total: $138 million versus $156.86 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total: $1.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
Shares of Novartis have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.