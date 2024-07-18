International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) recently announced a five-year contract with the U.S. Agency for International Development (“USAID”), marking a crucial step in enhancing cybersecurity across the Europe and Eurasia (E&E) region. The contract, initially funded at $26 million, aims to fortify USAID's Cybersecurity Protection and Response program. The initiative is part of USAID's broader effort to promote inclusive growth and democratic societies through secure and robust digital ecosystems. Per this contract, IBM's multidisciplinary team will provide comprehensive support, including program management, incident response and capacity building to help combat the increasing threat of cyberattacks in the E&E region. In today’s interconnected world, rapid technological advancements provide significant societal benefits, but they also introduce heightened security risks. Vulnerable infrastructures can leave governments and critical sectors susceptible to cyberattacks. By leveraging IBM's global experience and leadership in cybersecurity services, USAID expects to enhance its ability to respond swiftly and effectively to global challenges. It is crucial for USAID host countries to incorporate cyber threat mitigation and capacity-building into their program design and implementation to get the full benefit of IT modernization efforts. IBM operates as one of the world's most extensive security research, development and delivery organizations, monitoring more than 150 billion security events daily. With a presence in more than 130 countries, the company is well-positioned to support USAID’s ambitious goals of improving development and humanitarian assistance outcomes through digital technology. Shares of IBM have gained 44.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Image: Bigstock
IBM to Boost Cybersecurity Measures in Europe and Eurasia
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) recently announced a five-year contract with the U.S. Agency for International Development (“USAID”), marking a crucial step in enhancing cybersecurity across the Europe and Eurasia (E&E) region. The contract, initially funded at $26 million, aims to fortify USAID's Cybersecurity Protection and Response program.
The initiative is part of USAID's broader effort to promote inclusive growth and democratic societies through secure and robust digital ecosystems. Per this contract, IBM's multidisciplinary team will provide comprehensive support, including program management, incident response and capacity building to help combat the increasing threat of cyberattacks in the E&E region.
In today’s interconnected world, rapid technological advancements provide significant societal benefits, but they also introduce heightened security risks. Vulnerable infrastructures can leave governments and critical sectors susceptible to cyberattacks.
By leveraging IBM's global experience and leadership in cybersecurity services, USAID expects to enhance its ability to respond swiftly and effectively to global challenges. It is crucial for USAID host countries to incorporate cyber threat mitigation and capacity-building into their program design and implementation to get the full benefit of IT modernization efforts.
IBM operates as one of the world's most extensive security research, development and delivery organizations, monitoring more than 150 billion security events daily. With a presence in more than 130 countries, the company is well-positioned to support USAID’s ambitious goals of improving development and humanitarian assistance outcomes through digital technology.
Shares of IBM have gained 44.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
