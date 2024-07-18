Texas Instruments ( TXN Quick Quote TXN - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its power electronics portfolio in a bid to drive its momentum across various end markets. In this regard, the company’s launch of six new power modules using its MagPack technology remains noteworthy. These power modules combine a power chip, transformer, or inductor in one package, shrinking their size by up to 23% and reducing board space and power losses. Its MagPack technology maximizes module height, width and depth, achieving a power density of nearly 1A per 1mm2 area and reducing temperature and emissions, particularly in data centers. These devices also maintain thermal performance and reduce electromagnetic interference radiation by 8dB, thereby improving efficiency by up to 2%. Texas Instruments is expected to gain solid popularity among power designers on the back of these newly launched devices. Expanding Power Electronics Portfolio Aids Prospects
Texas Instruments (TXN) Aids Power Designers With New Modules
Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its power electronics portfolio in a bid to drive its momentum across various end markets.
In this regard, the company’s launch of six new power modules using its MagPack technology remains noteworthy.
These power modules combine a power chip, transformer, or inductor in one package, shrinking their size by up to 23% and reducing board space and power losses. Its MagPack technology maximizes module height, width and depth, achieving a power density of nearly 1A per 1mm2 area and reducing temperature and emissions, particularly in data centers.
These devices also maintain thermal performance and reduce electromagnetic interference radiation by 8dB, thereby improving efficiency by up to 2%.
Texas Instruments is expected to gain solid popularity among power designers on the back of these newly launched devices.
Expanding Power Electronics Portfolio Aids Prospects
Per a Future Market Insights report, the power electronics market is expected to hit $30.7 billion in 2024 and reach $51.3 billion in 2034, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034. Texas Instruments is well-poised to capitalize on this solid growth opportunity on the back of its expanding power electronics offerings.
It recently launched DRV7308 gallium nitride (GaN) intelligent power module (IPM), which is designed to aid the development of motor drive systems efficiently, offers more than 99% inverter efficiency, optimized acoustic performance, reduced solution size and lower system costs.
Texas Instruments introduced two new power conversion devices, focusing on achieving higher power density in smaller spaces and providing the highest power density at a lower cost. These products feature 100V integrated gallium nitride power stages and 1.5W isolated DC/DC modules.
It also expanded its low-power GaN portfolio to improve power density and system efficiency and reduce system size. The new portfolio, including LMG3622, LMG3624 and LMG3626, offers the industry's most accurate integrated current sensing, eliminating the need for an external shunt resistor and reducing power losses by up to 94%.
Intensifying Competition
However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company faces stiff competition in the power electronics space against industry players like ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) , STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) .
onsemi strengthened its foothold in the power electronics market with the recent launch of the T10 PowerTrench family and EliteSiC 650V MOSFETs that offer unparalleled efficiency and high thermal performance in a smaller footprint for data center applications.
Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics is gaining solid momentum across its L99H92 automotive gate driver, which features an SPI port for programming and diagnostics, a charge pump, protective features, and two current-sense amplifiers for system monitoring.
Broadcom, on the other hand, is benefiting from its robust IPM portfolio, which offers a range of IPM interface optocouplers, providing short propagation delay, fast IGBT switching, high common mode transient rejection, and wide operating temperature range.
Conclusion
Texas Instruments shares have gained 21.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s rally of 113.7%.
The company is suffering from growing competitive pressure, and widespread weakness in the industrial, communication equipment and enterprise systems markets. Increasing manufacturing costs across its Analog and Embedded segments are expected to hurt its overall financial performance in the days ahead.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $15.74 billion, indicating a year-over-year fall of 10.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.13 per share, indicating a 27.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The figure has gone south by 0.8% in the past 60 days.