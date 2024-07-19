Juniper (JNPR) Solution Boosts Telxius' Network Infrastructure

Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) recently announced that Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, has opted to leverage Juniper Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA) and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers to upgrade its network infrastructure. Telxius is aiming to scale its core and edge network infrastructure to 400G, thereby enhancing network capacity and boosting connectivity to metro networks and data center interconnects. With the growing digital economy, there is an increasing proliferation of high bandwidth intensive applications among customers. Frequent network upgrades to address this surge in demand is a challenging task, as it immensely raises operational costs and also complicates network architecture. Juniper’s solution effectively addresses this issue. The company’s offerings include CORA, a flexible, sustainable and automated solution that utilizes IP (Internet Protocol) over DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology. By integrating IP routing and optical transport functions into a single network layer, the solution reduces complexity in network architecture, simplifies operations, significantly reduces energy consumption and maximizes routing platform capacity. The solution facilitates seamless upgrades to higher bandwidths, accommodating increasing data traffic without major infrastructure overhauls. By eliminating the need for separate IP routers and optical transport systems, IPoDWDM reduces equipment-related costs and space requirements. Telxius boasts an extensive global footprint, delivering connectivity across Spain, the Americas and other parts of Europe. Its network includes more than 100,000 km of fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls, offering a wide array of capacity, colocation and security services. Migration of key architecture to Juniper’s CORA and PTX will free up a significant amount of reserved bandwidth for Telxius and ensure a seamless extension to 400G capacity. Juniper’s solution will offer enhanced network scalability and bandwidth efficiency while optimizing power and space utilization. This will create a more sustainable, resilient and future-proof network infrastructure, enabling Telxius to deliver consistent connectivity to end users and support advanced applications. The collaboration with Telxius underscores the growing demand for Juniper’s comprehensive networking portfolio. This will likely boost its prospects and strengthen its position in the wireless equipment industry. Shares of Juniper have gained 23.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Juniper (JNPR) Solution Boosts Telxius' Network Infrastructure
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) recently announced that Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, has opted to leverage Juniper Converged Optical Routing Architecture (CORA) and PTX Series Packet Transport Routers to upgrade its network infrastructure. Telxius is aiming to scale its core and edge network infrastructure to 400G, thereby enhancing network capacity and boosting connectivity to metro networks and data center interconnects.
With the growing digital economy, there is an increasing proliferation of high bandwidth intensive applications among customers. Frequent network upgrades to address this surge in demand is a challenging task, as it immensely raises operational costs and also complicates network architecture.
Juniper’s solution effectively addresses this issue. The company’s offerings include CORA, a flexible, sustainable and automated solution that utilizes IP (Internet Protocol) over DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology. By integrating IP routing and optical transport functions into a single network layer, the solution reduces complexity in network architecture, simplifies operations, significantly reduces energy consumption and maximizes routing platform capacity.
The solution facilitates seamless upgrades to higher bandwidths, accommodating increasing data traffic without major infrastructure overhauls. By eliminating the need for separate IP routers and optical transport systems, IPoDWDM reduces equipment-related costs and space requirements.
Telxius boasts an extensive global footprint, delivering connectivity across Spain, the Americas and other parts of Europe. Its network includes more than 100,000 km of fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls, offering a wide array of capacity, colocation and security services. Migration of key architecture to Juniper’s CORA and PTX will free up a significant amount of reserved bandwidth for Telxius and ensure a seamless extension to 400G capacity.
Juniper’s solution will offer enhanced network scalability and bandwidth efficiency while optimizing power and space utilization. This will create a more sustainable, resilient and future-proof network infrastructure, enabling Telxius to deliver consistent connectivity to end users and support advanced applications.
The collaboration with Telxius underscores the growing demand for Juniper’s comprehensive networking portfolio. This will likely boost its prospects and strengthen its position in the wireless equipment industry.
Shares of Juniper have gained 23.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39%.
