NVE Corp (NVEC) Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Lower Product Sales

NVE Corporation’s ( NVEC Quick Quote NVEC - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2025 results reflect a strategic approach to navigating a challenging industry environment. Despite facing declines in product sales and total revenues, the company demonstrated strong cost management and continued investment in research and development. This balanced strategy underscores NVE's commitment to innovation and shareholder value, as reflected in its consistent dividend payments and financial resilience. Q1 Results
NVE Corp reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per diluted share of 85 cents, down 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 91 cents.
Total quarterly revenues were $6.78 million, a 23% decrease from $8.83 million in the prior-year quarter.
The weak quarterly results were primarily led by reduced product sales, with purchases by existing customers decreasing significantly. Increased operating expenses also affected the quarterly results.
Profitability
Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 7% to $4.10 million from $4.4 million in the previous year mainly due to reduced revenues. The company faced a challenging industry environment and shifts in customer demand or market dynamics.
Gross profit for the quarter was $5.81 million, down 14% from $6.75 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to lower product sales. Despite effective cost-control measures reflected in the reduced cost of sales, the decline in product sales significantly impacted the overall gross profit.
Gross Margin
The gross margin percentage for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 86% compared with 77% in the prior-year quarter. The increase resulted from a more profitable product mix and a higher proportion of direct sales than distributor sales.
Expenses
Cost management played a crucial role, with the cost of sales decreasing to $0.98 million from $2.08 million, contributing to maintaining a relatively high gross profit margin.
Yet, operating expenses revealed increased research and development costs to $0.88 million from $0.70 million, highlighting continued investment in innovation.
Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $0.54 million from $0.48 million, reflecting increased efforts in marketing and administration.
Liquidity & Debt Management
As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $6.01 million, a significant decrease from $10.28 million as of Mar 31, 2024. This reduction in cash reserves could be attributed to increased investment in research and development and higher operating expenses.
NVE Corp maintained a strong balance sheet with no long-term debt, reflecting its prudent financial management and conservative approach to leveraging. The company’s current liabilities increased to $1.69 million from $1.04 million in the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher accrued payroll and other liabilities.
Dividend Announcement
NVE Corp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1 per share, payable Aug 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jul 29, 2024. This reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, and indicates confidence in its cash flow and financial stability. NVEC has consistently yielded higher dividends than the composite stocks belonging to the sub-industry over the past few years.
Our Take
Investors should note the dual aspects of NVE Corp's performance — the decline in product sales and total revenues against the backdrop of increased contract research and development revenues and strong cost management.
The slight dip in net income and EPS, combined with continued investment in research and development, reflects a strategic approach to navigating the current market challenges. The consistent dividend payout further underscores the company's financial resilience and shareholder-friendly policies.
