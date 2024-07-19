We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q2 Potential of Washington Trust (WASH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.8%. Revenues are expected to be $46.06 million, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Washington Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 74.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69%.
Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $15.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.33 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $30.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.50 million.
Washington Trust shares have witnessed a change of +25.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WASH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.