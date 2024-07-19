What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Enterprise Financial Services (
EFSC Quick Quote EFSC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $153.41 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 61.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $38.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.11 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $13.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.76 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $16.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $137.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.69 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deposit service charges' of $4.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.91 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $138.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142.75 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>> Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have demonstrated returns of +25% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q2 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $153.41 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 61.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming loans' at $38.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.11 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $13.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.76 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $16.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $137.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.69 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deposit service charges' of $4.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.91 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $138.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142.75 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>>
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have demonstrated returns of +25% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFSC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>