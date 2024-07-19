Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $67.68 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was -4.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Metropolitan Bank Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.4% versus 59.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.24 billion.
  • Global Payments Group revenue: $3.69 million versus $3.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $61.54 million compared to the $62.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.36 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.09 million compared to the $1.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.14 million versus $5.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding have returned +43.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

