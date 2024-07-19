Back to top

PPG Industries (PPG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.79 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +0.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $3.05 billion compared to the $3.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $259 million compared to the $265.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $570 million versus $544.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

