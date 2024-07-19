E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

e.l.f. Beauty (
ELF Quick Quote ELF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $170.94, demonstrating a +0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 20.13% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.82%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $300.96 million, reflecting a 39.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, signifying shifts of +6.92% and +25.66%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.91% decrease. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.88.
Meanwhile, ELF's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.81.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
