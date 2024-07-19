We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $29.23, indicating a -0.81% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 2.42% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of GigaCloud Technology Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 57.78% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $272.5 million, showing a 77.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.25 per share and a revenue of $1.15 billion, demonstrating changes of +41.3% and +63.18%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.26 for its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.