Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Vertiv Holdings Co. (
VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) standing at $82.56, reflecting a +0.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vertiv Holdings Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 24, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying a 28.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion, up 12.1% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, indicating changes of +37.85% and +12.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vertiv Holdings Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vertiv Holdings Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.56.
It's also important to note that VRT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
