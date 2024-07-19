Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Royal Caribbean (
RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) standing at $164.19, reflecting a -0.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
The cruise operator's shares have seen an increase of 8.57% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.76, marking a 51.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4 billion, indicating a 13.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.10 per share and revenue of $16.24 billion, which would represent changes of +63.96% and +16.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Royal Caribbean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Royal Caribbean is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that RCL has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
