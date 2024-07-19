We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) ending at $4.54, denoting a -1.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.61% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NIO Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.46, indicating a 9.8% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.35 billion, up 94.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $9.24 billion, which would represent changes of +19.43% and +18.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.62% decrease. NIO Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.