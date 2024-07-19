Why the Market Dipped But Realty Income Corp. (O) Gained Today

Realty Income Corp. (
O Quick Quote O - Free Report) closed at $57.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 8.53% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of Realty Income Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 28.31% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion, which would represent changes of +5.25% and +28.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Realty Income Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.67.
It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.87.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
