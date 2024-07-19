Powell Industries (POWL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Powell Industries (
POWL Quick Quote POWL - Free Report) standing at $130.27, reflecting a -1.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
The the stock of energy equipment company has fallen by 19.4% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2024. On that day, Powell Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.47%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $217.37 million, indicating a 13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.04 per share and a revenue of $888.12 million, signifying shifts of +119.42% and +27%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Powell Industries possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Powell Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.01, so one might conclude that Powell Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that POWL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. POWL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
