Lowe's (LOW) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) ending at $239.37, denoting a -1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 6.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lowe's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.98, down 12.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.02 billion, indicating a 3.76% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.23 per share and a revenue of $84.59 billion, signifying shifts of -7.35% and -2.07%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Lowe's boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.55.
Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.