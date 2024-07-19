We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $393.12, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 4.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ulta Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.51, signifying an 8.47% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.62 billion, up 3.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.70 per share and revenue of $11.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.27% and +3.02%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% decrease. Currently, Ulta Beauty is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.45.
It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
