Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $301.35, indicating a -0.51% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had lost 7.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.11, signifying a 61.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Comfort Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Comfort Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.64.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.