Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $49.33, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 10.25% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Altria in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.35, reflecting a 3.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.39 billion, indicating a 0.84% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.4 billion, representing changes of +3.23% and -0.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Altria. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Altria is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.67, so one might conclude that Altria is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
We can additionally observe that MO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
