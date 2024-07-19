We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ecopetrol (EC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Ecopetrol (EC - Free Report) ending at $10.87, denoting a -0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had lost 9.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ecopetrol will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 12.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $34.11 billion, indicating changes of +6.72% and +2.83%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ecopetrol presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Ecopetrol is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.34, so one might conclude that Ecopetrol is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that EC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.58.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 227, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.