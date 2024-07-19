We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Emcor Group (EME) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) closed at $364.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
The construction and maintenance company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.50, marking a 18.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Emcor Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Emcor Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.72, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.