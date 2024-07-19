Why the Market Dipped But Archrock Inc. (AROC) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Archrock Inc. (
AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) standing at $23, reflecting a +0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.
Shares of the natural gas compression services business have appreciated by 19.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Archrock Inc. to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $270.59 million, indicating a 9.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Archrock Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Archrock Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.
Investors should also note that AROC has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
