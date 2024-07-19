Aptiv PLC (APTV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Aptiv PLC (
APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $71.68, demonstrating a -1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
The company's stock has climbed by 2.53% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.2%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.34 billion, indicating a 2.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.99 per share and a revenue of $21.1 billion, indicating changes of +23.25% and +5.21%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aptiv PLC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.26 for its industry.
We can also see that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
