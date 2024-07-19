Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was +16.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 341 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 309.
  • Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base: 9,203 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,174.
  • Total System Units Placed - United States: 149 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 133.
  • Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems): $1.69 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $317.30 million compared to the $326.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Systems: $448.20 million versus $404.60 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Service: $219.50 million versus $221.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Product: $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

