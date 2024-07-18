These 3 Small Caps Boast Big Growth Profiles

Small-cap stocks have roared back following favorable CPI data, helping break months of back-and-forth action. Lower interest rates are better for small-caps, helping explain why recent CPI data, which supports the notion of rate cuts, have them displaying bullish behavior.
The idea here is that small-cap companies are in their ‘early’ days, having to borrow more to fuel operations. Many large-cap companies have established themselves over the years, building up balance sheets with ample cash, providing flexibility during a higher interest rate regime.
Of course, it’s critical for investors to realize the higher volatility nature of small-caps, as they are less liquid and more sensitive to monetary policy.
For those interested in the recent strength, three small-caps – American Public Education (
), BJ's Restaurants ( ), and EZCORP ( ) – all fit the criteria nicely. Let's take a closer look at each. 

American Public Education
American Public Education is an online provider of higher education focused on serving the military and public service communities. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend notably bullish for its current fiscal year, up nearly 370% over the last year
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s growth profile is visibly bright, with consensus expectations alluding to 125% EPS growth on 4% higher sales in its current fiscal year. Improved efficiencies have aided the company’s profitability, with recent margin expansion providing tailwinds.
BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), owns and operates a chain of high-end casual dining restaurants in the U.S. The company’s recent quarterly results caused shares to move higher post-earnings, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by a sizable 110%.
Shares are up 11% over the last three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s profitability is expected to see a notable boost in its current fiscal year, with Zacks Consensus estimates alluding to 65% Y/Y EPS growth. Peeking ahead to FY25, current expectations suggest an additional 20% growth in EPS.
Margin expansion has been prevalent as well, aiding the profitability boost. Please note that the chart below is on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research EZCORP
EZCORP establishes, acquires, and operates pawnshops that function as convenient consumer credit sources and value-oriented specialty retailers of previously owned merchandise. Like APEI, the outlook for the company’s current fiscal year has remained positive, with the $1.11 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 30% over the last year and suggesting 20% Y/Y growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Quarterly revenue of $280 million throughout its latest period reflected a Q2 record, with same-store sales growth of 3% throughout the period reflecting healthy continued demand. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Small-caps have roared back following favorable CPI data, breaking months of back-and-forth price action.
And concerning those with bright outlooks, all three stocks above – American Public Education (
), BJ's Restaurants ( ), and EZCORP ( ) – fit the criteria nicely, with each boasting positive growth expectations paired with favorable Zacks Ranks.
Image: Bigstock
These 3 Small Caps Boast Big Growth Profiles
