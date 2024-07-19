We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Southern Co. (SO - Free Report) ending at $81.31, denoting a -0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
The the stock of power company has risen by 4.73% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
The upcoming earnings release of Southern Co. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 17.72% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.26 billion, indicating an 8.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $26.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.59% and +5.53%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Southern Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% upward. As of now, Southern Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Southern Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.77.
Also, we should mention that SO has a PEG ratio of 2.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.63.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.