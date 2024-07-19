We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCI Group (HCI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reached $90.09, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 1.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.58, marking a 193.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $196.67 million, up 54.46% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.63 per share and a revenue of $772.94 million, demonstrating changes of +56.95% and +40.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% downward. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HCI Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.34.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.