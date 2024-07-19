We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dorian LPG (LPG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) reached $39.33, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 7.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $492.96 million, indicating changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.