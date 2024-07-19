Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Louisiana-Pacific (
LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) reached $88.91, with a -0.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 238.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $802.35 million, indicating a 31.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.23 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, indicating changes of +62.42% and +4.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.76% decrease. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.02, which means Louisiana-Pacific is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 12.87 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Wood industry stood at 9.77 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
