Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Gladstone Commercial (
GOOD Quick Quote GOOD - Free Report) standing at $14.60, reflecting a -1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 5.61% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.89 million, showing a 7.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, indicating changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.83 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) standing at $14.60, reflecting a -1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 5.61% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.89 million, showing a 7.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, indicating changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gladstone Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.83 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that GOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.