Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported $198.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.43 million, representing a surprise of -2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent): 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 68% compared to the 69.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $25.58 billion versus $26.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-accrual loans: $12.69 million compared to the $27.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $18.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.47 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $32.20 million versus $31.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $166.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $172.42 million.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent): $170.50 million versus $175.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $4.67 million compared to the $5.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Glacier Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +22.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise