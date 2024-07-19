Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BancFirst (BANF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) reported $153.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +6.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BancFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 55.5% compared to the 56% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $43.94 million compared to the $43.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $109.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.81 million.
Shares of BancFirst have returned +19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

