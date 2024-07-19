Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AssetMark Financial (AMK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.49 million, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193.28 million, representing a surprise of +2.70%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AssetMark Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end): 88,681 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 88,154.
  • Ending platform assets: $119.39 billion compared to the $119.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Asset-based revenue: $158.88 million compared to the $159.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Spread-based revenue: $28.85 million compared to the $29.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year.
  • Subscription-based revenue: $4.31 million compared to the $4.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $6.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for AssetMark Financial here>>>

Shares of AssetMark Financial have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise