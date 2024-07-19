Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.84 million, down 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +23.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Middlefield Banc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 68% versus 72.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.76 million versus $1.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $15.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Middlefield Banc here>>>

Shares of Middlefield Banc have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise