Top Stocks to Buy for Growth as Earnings Approach

Investors will want to pay attention to several top-rated Zacks stocks that are set to report their quarterly results on Monday, July 22.

With representation from a variety of sectors, here are three of these top stocks to consider as earnings approach.

Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report)   

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) we’ll start with Logitech International, a global leader in external devices that connect to computers for input or output (peripherals).

At the moment the Zacks Computer-Peripheral Equipment Industry is in the top 7% of approximately 250 Zacks industries. Correlating with such, earnings for what was Logitech’s fiscal first quarter are expected to have increased 37% to $0.89 per share versus EPS of $0.65 a year ago. On the top line, Q1 sales are expected to be up 6% to $1.03 billion.

In addition to its strong buy rating, Logitech’s stock has an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth with earnings estimate revisions for the company’s current fiscal 2025 and FY26 nicely up over the last quarter and slightly higher in the last week.

RLI (RLI - Free Report)

Also sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is specialty property-casualty underwriter RLI with it being noteworthy that the Zacks Insurance-Property and Casualty Industry is in the top 24% of all Zacks industries.

Reporting its Q2 results on Monday, RLI’s sales are thought to have increased 14% to $402.04 million with EPS expected to expand 16% to $1.35 versus $1.16 a share in the comparative quarter. While its expansion has begun to slow compared to in the past, the company’s steady top and bottom-line growth is still compelling, landing RLI a “C” Growth score.

Medpace (MEDP - Free Report)

Lastly, Medpace sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with its stock soaring +38% year to date as a provider of clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. With its Medical Services Industry in Zacks top 27%, Medpace’s monstrous growth suggests there could be more legs to the rally in MEDP.

Medpace checks an “A” Growth score with quarterly sales projected to spike 15% to $529.73 million while EPS estimates of $2.52 would reflect a 30% increase from $1.93 a share in Q2 2023.  

Takeaway

Benefiting from strong business industries, the growth of these top-rated stocks shouldn’t be overlooked as they are viable investment options among the tech, finance, and medical sectors.


