Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported $986.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $305.40 million versus $310.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $260.90 million compared to the $280.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $421.80 million compared to the $420.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Euronet Worldwide here>>>

Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise