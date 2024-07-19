We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Comerica (CMA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2024, Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) reported revenue of $824 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $812.79 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Comerica here>>>
- Net interest margin: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $73.82 billion compared to the $73.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 67.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 70.3%.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming assets: $226 million versus $220.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 capital ratio: 12.1% versus 12.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total capital ratio: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.4%.
- Total nonperforming loans: $226 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222 million.
- Net interest income: $533 million compared to the $530.09 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total noninterest income: $291 million versus $282.24 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $46 million compared to the $46.07 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Commercial lending fees: $17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.59 million.
Shares of Comerica have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.