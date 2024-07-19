For the quarter ended June 2024, Travelers (
Image: Bigstock
Travelers (TRV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Travelers (TRV - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.35 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.47 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Travelers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Combined Ratio - Consolidated: 100.2% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 101%.
- Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated: 71.4% compared to the 72.2% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 28.8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 28.8%.
- Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance: 66.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 66.8%.
- Total Revenues- Net investment income: $885 million versus $841.71 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
- Total Revenues- Fee income: $115 million compared to the $109.80 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Premiums: $10.24 billion compared to the $10.42 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Other Revenues: $105 million compared to the $97.54 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums- Business Insurance: $5.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
- Revenues- Premiums- Personal Insurance: $4.10 billion versus $4.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
- Revenues- Premiums- Bond & Specialty Insurance: $977 million compared to the $981.45 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Other revenues- Personal Insurance: $22 million versus $25.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.
Shares of Travelers have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.