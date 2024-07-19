We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Have a New CEO From September
Allegiant Travel Company’s (ALGT - Free Report) current chief executive officer or CEO, Maurice J. Gallagher, will retire effective Sep 1, 2024. Gallagher will be succeeded by the current president, Gregory C. Anderson. Apart from the elevation to the top spot, Anderson will continue as the president of the airline.
Anderson will join the board in September. Gallagher will continue to serve Allegiant as the board’s executive chairman. He, who served Allegiant as CEO for nearly a quarter of a century, is the company’s largest individual stakeholder.
Gallagher’s successor, Anderson, is also hugely experienced, having joined ALGT in 2010. He has occupied many leadership positions in his tenure and was instrumental in guiding the company through the COVID-19 phase, which represented one of the most financially challenging times for the airline industry. Given Anderson’s vast experience, the company is hopeful that his appointment as the CEO will yield the desired results.
Price Performance
Shares of Allegiant have lost 40.2% on a year-to-date basis compared to its industry’s 9.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
