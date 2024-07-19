Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 19, 2024

  • Shares of Textron Inc. ((TXT - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share. 
  • D.R. Horton, Inc.’s ((DHI - Free Report) ) shares soared 10.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 per share.    
  • Shares of Cintas Corporation ((CTAS - Free Report) ) jumped 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.99 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 per share.    
  • M&T Bank Corporation’s ((MTB - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50 per share.

