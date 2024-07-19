Itron, Inc. ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) recently announced that it has effectively deployed more than 1 million Cyble 5 water communication modules. This achievement highlights its commitment to empowering utilities to modernize their distribution networks — a crucial step toward reducing operational expenses and realizing sustainable practices. Itron shipped the one-millionth Cyble 5 water communication module to Severn Trent Water. Severn Trent Water, a major water supplier to 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales, is taking a significant step toward sustainable water management. Severn Trent Water is implementing 400,000 smart meters with Cyble 5 communication modules connected through the LoRaWAN network as part of its Green Recovery Program. Itron (ITRI) Ships 1 Million+ Cyble 5 Communication Modules
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) recently announced that it has effectively deployed more than 1 million Cyble 5 water communication modules. This achievement highlights its commitment to empowering utilities to modernize their distribution networks — a crucial step toward reducing operational expenses and realizing sustainable practices. Itron shipped the one-millionth Cyble 5 water communication module to Severn Trent Water.
Severn Trent Water, a major water supplier to 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales, is taking a significant step toward sustainable water management. Severn Trent Water is implementing 400,000 smart meters with Cyble 5 communication modules connected through the LoRaWAN network as part of its Green Recovery Program. This initiative aims to enhance consumer engagement, minimize water wastage and proactively detect and manage leaks.
Cyble 5 presents a unique solution that supports utilities such as Severn Trent Water in their journey toward digitalizing their water and gas distribution networks. The system is designed to convert mechanical meters into communication data points, allowing efficient drive-by Automated Meter Reading(AMR) and IoT data collection, ultimately improving billing accuracy.
Equipped with Cyble multi-connectivity communication modules connected through a LoRaWAN network provided by Itron’s partner, Connexin, this solution facilitates meter reading with Advanced Metering Infrastructure, enabling seamless two-way communication between meter endpoints and the utility. With embedded multi-connectivity options, the module is designed for adaptability, making it a cost-effective and long-term investment for utilities.
Severn Trent Water highlighted that the combination of continuous flow alarms and hourly data received from the smart meter has allowed it to deliver a demand reduction of almost four mega liters of water every day across its network, way more than expected. The technology has proven to be a reliable, easy-to-install and cost-effective instrument, ensuring water is protected from pipe to tap.
Itron offers smart water solutions like the one currently being implemented by Severn Trent Water, which can assist ITRI’s customers in digitizing and enhancing their operational efficiency for better resource management. This, in turn, supports organizations like Severn Trent in achieving their Green Recovery Program objectives.
Itron, based in Liberty Lake, WA, is a global technology and services company. It is a leading supplier of a wide range of standard, advanced and smart meters, meter communication systems, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors. With customers in more than 100 countries, Itron focuses on creating innovative solutions for energy and water delivery systems.
In the first quarter of 2024, Itron's revenues amounted to $603 million, marking a 22% year-over-year increase. Notably, $127 million of this revenue, which accounts for 21% of the total, was attributed to the heightened demand for smart water meter and communication module sales, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year.
ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 37.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 9.5%.
