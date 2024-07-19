Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What You Should Know

Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR Quick Quote WHR - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, after the closing bell. The household appliance company’s top and bottom lines are expected to have declined. For second-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating a 19% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.33 per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 44.7% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.6% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 12.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters. Key Points to Note
Whirlpool has been battling a tough macro environment for a while. The company has been witnessing soft volumes and sluggish demand trends from muted consumer sentiments, stemming from the inflationary pressures. In addition, higher promotional activity, adverse price/mix and foreign currency translations have been acting as headwinds.
The company has been witnessing inflation, mainly in its supply-chain costs. Also, high raw material costs are likely to have added up to costs and impacted margins. Management, on its last earnings call, cited that steel was persistently high while geopolitical tensions were affecting oil prices. The aforementioned shortcomings are likely to mar the company’s top and bottom-line results. On the flip side, management has been taking actions to maneuver a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company has already implemented a promotional program price increase of 5%. In its first-quarter earnings call, Whirlpool had anticipated sequential margin expansion starting in the second quarter and a ramp up by the third quarter. Its cost-takeout actions and organization-simplification moves have been intact. It has also been focusing on the successful introduction of new products. Zacks Model
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Adidas ( ADDYY Quick Quote ADDYY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here ADDYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.4 billion, indicating 9.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for ADDYY’s earnings is pegged at 42 cents a share, indicating a 61.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has risen significantly from 20 cents pegged in the past 30 days. MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, indicating 5.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ earnings is pegged at 67 cents a share, implying a 13.6% increase from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days. Planet Fitness ( PLNT Quick Quote PLNT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PLNT is likely to register top and bottom-line increases when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $294.4 billion, indicating 2.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, implying a 1.5% jump from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up a penny in the past 30 days. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What You Should Know
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, after the closing bell. The household appliance company’s top and bottom lines are expected to have declined.
For second-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating a 19% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.33 per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 44.7% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.6% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 12.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.
Key Points to Note
Whirlpool has been battling a tough macro environment for a while. The company has been witnessing soft volumes and sluggish demand trends from muted consumer sentiments, stemming from the inflationary pressures. In addition, higher promotional activity, adverse price/mix and foreign currency translations have been acting as headwinds.
The company has been witnessing inflation, mainly in its supply-chain costs. Also, high raw material costs are likely to have added up to costs and impacted margins. Management, on its last earnings call, cited that steel was persistently high while geopolitical tensions were affecting oil prices. The aforementioned shortcomings are likely to mar the company’s top and bottom-line results.
On the flip side, management has been taking actions to maneuver a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company has already implemented a promotional program price increase of 5%. In its first-quarter earnings call, Whirlpool had anticipated sequential margin expansion starting in the second quarter and a ramp up by the third quarter. Its cost-takeout actions and organization-simplification moves have been intact. It has also been focusing on the successful introduction of new products.
Zacks Model
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Whirlpool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Whirlpool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Whirlpool Corporation Quote
Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Adidas (ADDYY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ADDYY is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.4 billion, indicating 9.2% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for ADDYY’s earnings is pegged at 42 cents a share, indicating a 61.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has risen significantly from 20 cents pegged in the past 30 days.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, indicating 5.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ earnings is pegged at 67 cents a share, implying a 13.6% increase from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.
Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PLNT is likely to register top and bottom-line increases when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $294.4 billion, indicating 2.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, implying a 1.5% jump from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up a penny in the past 30 days.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.